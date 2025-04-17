Caldwell Totals Four Hit Night, Rawhide Fall to Ports

April 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Slade Caldwell totaled the first four hit game of his young pro career, but the Stockton Ports defeated the Visalia Rawhide 10-3 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Stockton (7-4) scored four runs in the second frame and three more in the third inning to pull way from Visalia (3-8).

Caldwell reached on two infield singles in the first two innings to begin his big night. The D-Backs No. 3 ranked prospect followed with a double to left field in the fourth and finished his big night with a hard hit single up the middle in the sixth inning.

The D-Backs first pick in the 2024 draft extended his on-base streak to 10 games to start the season while raising his on-base percentage to a California League best .556 OBP.

Adrian Rodriguez totaled a two hit night including an RBI single to score Visalia's first run in the second frame. He then came around to score in the fourth inning after leading off the inning with a single.

Deyer Zapata excelled on the mound for the Rawhide tossing four shutout innings in relief. He allowed just two hits with three strikeouts.

The series continues on Thursday with Irish Night presented by Party Works at the ballpark. The first 250 fans 21 & older will receive a Paddy Cap courtesy of Coors Light. All fans wearing green can receive a free ticket to the game.

Valley Strong Ballpark will also celebrate the first Oaks Thursday of the season sponsored by Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico. Oaks Thursdays, new to 2025, celebrate 80 years of professional baseball in Visalia with $5.59 drinks until first pitch. In addition, all fans wearing Oaks gear will receive free admission as the Rawhide wear Oaks jerseys for the night. Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or by at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health.

California League Stories from April 17, 2025

