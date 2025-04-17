Ports Cruise to 10-3 Victory in Game Two in Visalia

April 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - The Ports (7-4) stayed hot on a cool night at Valley Strong Ballpark, posting a 10-3 victory over the Rawhide (3-7) on Wednesday night to go up 2-0 in the six-game set.

Each team threatened in the first inning by putting multiple runners in scoring position, and it was Visalia who loaded the bases in the bottom of the first. Stockton starter Ryan Magdic fielded a come backer with one out and threw home to cut down a runner and keep it scoreless, before getting a ground out to end the threat.

The second inning started with three straight walks to load the bases for the Ports, and Pedro Pineda would battle to another full count walk to get Stockton on the board first. Ali Camarillo dropped a single into center that scored another run to make it 2-0, as the runners had to hold up in case it was caught.

The Rawhide went to the pen, but got similar results, as C.J. Pittaro and Cameron Leary drew bases-loaded walks to put Stockton up 4-0. Visalia would load the bases again in the bottom of the second, but Myles Naylor would cut down a runner at home this time for the second out and Magdic struck out Ruben Santana to keep the Rawhide to just one run in the rally.

Naylor led off the third with a no-doubt home run (2) to deep left for his second homer in as many nights for a 5-0 lead. After Cesar Franco walked and German Ortiz reached on an error, Pineda singled to right to score Franco and a Camarillo sac fly plated Ortiz to go up 7-0. Davis Diaz doubled to start the fourth before Franco would score him on an RBI groundout, and Camarillo would single again to score Franco for a 9-0 advantage.

Luke Anderson pitched a scoreless third inning before Nathan Dettmer checked in for the fourth. An infield single was followed by a double from first-round pick Slade Caldwell, and a wild pitch would plate a run to make it 9-2. Dettmer would be practically untouchable from there, however, facing the minimum over the next three innings, and he would collect his first win of the season while walking just one to five strikeouts over four innings.

Riley Huge would strike out the side to close out the ninth, sealing the 10-3 win. The Ports are now 7-1 when they score first, 5-0 when they score more than five runs, and 3-0 when they don't commit an error. Stockton moved to 5-1 when they hit a home run, and their eight long balls are second in the league.

UP NEXT: Stockton will start RHP Aidan Layton (0-1, 2.45) against Visalia's RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion (1-0, 4.00) for another 6:30 start at Valley Strong Ballpark. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

