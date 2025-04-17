Quakes Stay Perfect at Home

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes stayed perfect at home on Wednesday night, rallying for a 5-3 win at LoanMart Field over the San Jose Giants.

Alex Makarewich (1-0) and Jholbran Herder combined for scoreless work out of the pen, with Herder going the final 3.1 innings to earn his first save and help Rancho win their third straight game overall and improve to 5-0 at LoanMart Field.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang allowed the Giants to take the lead in the third, as San Jose grabbed a 2-0 lead, thanks to run-scoring hits by Lisbel Diaz and Dakota Jordan, respectively.

The Quakes finally got to Giants' starter Niko Mazza in the fourth, scoring five times to take the lead for good. Mazza (0-1) saw an error behind him lead to five unearned runs, as the Quakes also benefitted from three walks in the inning. After a bases-loaded walk to Raynerd Ortega gave them the lead, Kellon Lindsey greeted Charlie McDaniel out of the bullpen with a two-run single, putting Rancho up, 5-2.

The Quakes (7-4) will look for a season-best fourth straight win on Thursday night, as they send Aidan Foeller (0-0) to the mound against Drake George (0-1) at 6:30pm.

Thursday will be our first Thirsty Thursday of the year, with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and beer specials starting at just $5. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

