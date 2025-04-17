Hopfe Keys Two Rallies in Grizzlies 9-4 Win

April 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







When the Fresno Grizzlies (6-5) have stuck to the formula, its paid off.

Wednesday night, the Grizzlies added a two-out rally and five-run outburst to knock down the Lake Elsinore Storm (2-9) 9-4 at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies added two more double plays and five stolen bases to their impressive early season totals but showcased timely hitting in the game's biggest moments to go up 2-0 in the six-game series with the Storm.

Lake Elsinore jumped out in the first inning, taking advantage of early counts and a one out walk. Sean Barnett then doubled to put runners on second and third and they came home on the next pitch when Kaden Hollow singled in both.

The Grizzlies got one back in the bottom of the first as Kelvin Hidalgo singled and got into scoring position after a passed ball and a steal of third. Blake Wright cashed him in with an RBI single.

Ismael Luciano locked in from there for the Grizzlies. The Fresno starter navigated through baserunners in every inning but did not allow a run and used a ground ball to Kelvin Hidalgo at short to start an inning ending double play to end the fifth and leave a runner stranded.

That was the spark for the Grizzlies offense, who were held hitless from the end of the first until there were two outs in the fifth by the Storm starter Kleiber Olmedo.

Tommy Hopfe spoiled the streak by lacing a triple down the right field line. That sparked a different streak for the Grizzlies.

After Yeiker Reyes drew a walk, Kelvin Hidalgo came through with a single to score Hopfe and tie the game. Roynier Hernandez walked before Kevin Fitzer broke the tie with a solid rope into left field, plating two runs and giving the Grizzlies a 4-2 lead.

Austin Becker came in with a sterling relief appearance, working around a leadoff walk by getting another double play. He then struck out four straight batters to end his outing.

Lake Elsinore found a way to rally in the eighth with three straight hits to start the frame, including a game-tying two-run double from Zach Evans.

Fresno came right back with an aggressive start to the bottom of the eighth, capitalizing on a walk and an error to start the inning.

With two on, Juan Castillo laid down a perfect bunt along the first base line that stayed fair inside the line to load the bases.

Hopfe played hero, singling through the middle to score Clayton Gray and Luiz Mendez to give the Grizzlies the lead. But the Grizzlies piled on with patience. Two walks to Reyes and Hidalgo forced in another run before Roynier Hernandez broke the game open with a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to 8 games and pushing the lead to 9-4.

That was more than enough as reliever Brady Hill struck out the side in the top of the 9th to secure the win.

The win is the largest margin of victory for the Grizzlies this year and pushes them back above .500 and right into the thick of the North Division standings.

The series continues Thursday night when the Grizzlies turn to right-hander Brody Brecht (0-0, 1.35 ERA) against Lake Elsinore's southpaw Boston Bateman (0-1, 10.80 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm.

Thursday night is the first 1vs1 Food Truck Throwdown with more promotions to follow like Zoo Night on Friday and Halfway to Halloween on Saturday.

