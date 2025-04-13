San Diego Wave FC Falls, 2-0, to Kansas City Current at Snapdragon Stadium

April 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC in action

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC in action(San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Kansas City Current at Snapdragon Stadium SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (1-1-2, 4 points) fell 2-0 to Kansas City Current (4-0-0, 12 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a driven half volley just inside the box from midfielder Debinha, who found the top right corner of the net off an assist from defender Izzy Rodriguez. Less than ten minutes later, the Current was awarded a penalty following a handball in the box on San Diego that was buried by Lo'eau LaBonta.

Second-half substitutions Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, and Adriana Leon added an offensive spark for the home side as the Wave battled to find a breakthrough opportunity. One of the Wave's most dangerous chances came in the 72nd minute when 17-year-old midfielder Barcenas found an ongoing Leon in the box. The Canadian international tried to poke it past Lorena but was saved and deflected off Leon for a goal kick.

Next Match: The Wave head on the road to face Racing Louisville on Saturday, April 19. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. PT with the match broadcasted locally on KUSI and streamed on Paramount+.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

San Diego out-possessed Kansas City 63-37.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill surpassed 10,000 regular-season minutes through her NWSL career in tonight's match.

Defender Trinity Armstrong and midfielder Favour Emmanuel earned their first NWSL starts in tonight's match.

Following a goal in her first appearance in the Club's last match, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu earned her first start tonight.

Unavailable for selection to Eidevall tonight due to injury was Trinity Byars (SEI), Hillary Beall (upper leg) and Kyra Carusa (upper leg). Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:2 Kansas City Current

Scoring Summary:

KC - Debinha (3) (Rodriguez, 1) 15'

KC - LaBonta (2) 25'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - McCaskill (Caution) 34'

SD - Emmanuel (Caution) 48'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Armstrong (Lundkvist 76'), D Wesley, D McNabb, D Morroni (McMahon 89'), M Sánchez (Barcenas 69'), M Dali, M McCaskill, M Emmanual (Ascanio 69'), F Cascarino, F Okwuchukwu (Leon 69')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, M Corley, M Robbe, M Fusco

Kansas City Current: GK Lorena, D Wheeler, D Sharples, D Cook (Ball 76') D Rodriguez, M LaBonta ©, M Hutton (DiBernardo 76'), M Debinha (Feist 86'), F Chawinga, F Cooper (Zaneratto 45+7'), F Prince (Mace 76')

Subs not used: GK Ivory, F Hopkins, F Long, F Lacho

Stats Summary: SD / KC

Shots: 8 / 8

Shots on Target: 4 / 4

Corners: 6 / 1

Fouls: 8 / 12

Offsides: 2 / 0

Saves: 2 / 4

Possession: 63% / 37% 

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.