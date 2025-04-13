Geyse, Purce Available to Make 2025 Gotham FC Debuts

April 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Star forwards Geyse and Midge Purce are available as substitutes for today's Gotham FC home match against the North Carolina Courage, headlining a number of changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's squad from last time out ahead of a 4 p.m. kickoff at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

NWSL+ will carry the livestream of the game, accessible for free via several platforms. Both Gotham FC (0-1-2, 2 points) and North Carolina (0-1-2, 2 points) are chasing their first wins of the campaign.

Beyond the Geyse and Purce availability, assistant goalkeepers coach Michelle Betos, the former Gotham FC club captain, is back for one match as an emergency backup for No. 1 goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger after backup goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Shelby Hogan suffered injuries in Friday's training session.

Defender Mandy Freeman, midfielder Nealy Martin and forward Gabi Portilho are also back in the starting lineup, representing the three changes to Amorós's setup ahead of the fourth match this season. This is Freeman's 98th NWSL regular season appearance, all with Gotham FC. She'll wear the captain's arm band in place of the injured Tierna Davidson.

The back line around Freeman features rookie Lilly Reale and veteran defenders Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett, who each returned this week from international duty.

Martin will work in the midfield with Jaelin Howell and Sarah Schupansky, who are each making their fourth consecutive starts for their new team.

Up front, Esther González leads the line alongside Portilho on the right and Ella Stevens on the left.

In addition to Geyse and Purce, the talented subs bench also features defender Bruninha, midfielder Taryn Torres and forwards Cece Kizer, Mak Whitham, Jéssica Silva and Khyah Harper.

Campbell, Davidson, Hogan and midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Houston Dash30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

27 - Jess Carter

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

14 - Nealy Martin

18 - Gabi Portilho

9 - Esther Gonzalez

13 - Ella Stevens

Substitutes: 33 - Michelle Betos (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 5 - Cece Kizer, 8 - Taryn Torres, 10 - Geyse, 17 - Mak Whitham, 20 - Jéssica Silva, 23 - Midge Purce, 34 - Khyah Harper

