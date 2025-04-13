Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Gotham FC

April 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The North Carolina Courage are back in regular season action this weekend, taking on NJ/NY Gotham FC in a Sunday matinee at Sports Illustrated Stadium on April 13. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Both the Courage and Gotham are off the 0W-1L-2D starts through three weeks of NWSL play, sitting in 10th and 12th place in the table, respectively. Both squads played out scoreless draws on the road before the international break, with the Courage drawing the Portland Thorns and Gotham sharing the points with the Houston Dash.

The Courage made multiple changes to the starting XI heading into the match against Portland, with Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, and Shinomi Koyama all making their first starts of the season following impressive substitute performances in the first week.

The offensive changes were effective, with the team posting a 2.33 xG in the match and Betfort hitting the woodwork twice. As offseason additions continue to gain familiarity in the system and settle in, the Courage continue to improve each week.

Shinomi, who started the Portland match alongside Denise O'Sullivan at the base of the midfield, has created five chances in just 83' so far this season. Everyone else in the league with as many or more has played over 200' and no other player with less than 90' played this season has more than three.

O'Sullivan is off to her own strong start, leading the league in tackles won with 12, and ranking second in both duels won and possession won. The Courage captain has also created five chances.

The Courage's young core has been one of the most effective in the NWSL this season. Five players under 21 have seen the field, more than any other team, and have combined for the second most minutes played by U-21 players in the league this year. Those five have also combined to create 17 chances, more than any other group of U-21 players in the NWSL.

Gotham's only goal of the season came from Brazil international Gabi Portilho, but rookie Sarah Schupansky and Ella Stevens have put up good creative numbers with eight chances created each.

While the team lost key contributors like Yazmeen Ryan, Delanie Sheehan, Lynn Biyendolo (nee Williams), and Crystal Dunn, offseason acquisitions like Schupansky and Jaelin Howell, who the team traded Biyendolo for, have stepped up early.

Rookie Lily Reale out of UCLA has also stepped up early but she will be asked to do even more going forward following the injury to Tierna Davidson, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field: Red/Red/Red | GK: Light Purple

Gotham - Field: Black/Black/Black | GK: Green

2025 Records:

Courage - 0-1-2 (10th, 2 points, -1 GD)

Gotham - 0-1-2 (12th, 2 points, -2 GD)

Courage vs. Gotham (Regular Season): 10-5-3

Last time out:

Courage - Draw, 0-0 at Portland Thorns

Gotham - Draw, 0-0 at Houston Dash

Up next:

Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on Bay FC on Saturday, April 19, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will be Scooby-Doo & Pups at the Pitch Night. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.