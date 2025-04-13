Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC

April 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Chicago Stars FC (0-3-0, 0 pts) hits the road to take on California side, Bay FC (1-1-1, 4 pts), with both sides looking to replenish their momentum after closing out March with losses. After the international break saw Chicago Stars players score five times for their national teams, the Stars aim to keep the goals coming as Chicago continues to fight for their first win of the season.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago fell at home to Louisville, 0-1

BAY: Bay was shutout on the road by Washington, 2-0

Storylines

Back to the Bay: The Stars head back to the Bay Area for just their third showdown with 2024 expansion side, Bay FC. Though the past between the two clubs is short, the first two times Chicago and Bay faced off were historic. The Stars left PayPal Park for the first time last season with a 2-1 victory and three points in hand, marking their first come-from-behind win of the season. The triumph was Chicago's fourth-straight away match unbeaten, tying the club for the second-most points through any team's first four road matches of an NWSL season (North Carolina - 12 in 2018). Additionally, the team conceding just three goals in the first four away fixtures matched the Stars' fewest concessions through four road matches (2018). Bay FC and Chicago Stars FC's second meeting was even more notable despite Bay taking the win, as Chicago played host to their opponent June 8, 2024, at the iconic Wrigley Field. The match broke the NWSL single-match attendance record, with 35,038 people filling the stands to cheer on the Stars. What record will be broken next when these two sides meet in San Jose once more?

Young Guns: Four young Stars have been shining for Chicago so far this season. Even though they all have three seasons or less of professional experience, Bea Franklin, Manaka Hayashi, Jameese Joseph and Ally Schlegel have stepped up big time on the pitch. Combined, the four currently lead the Chicago Stars in 12 statistical categories, with midfielder Bea Franklin leading the league with seven blocks and forward Ally Schlegel tied for fourth in the NWSL with eight aerial duels won. In her second season with Chicago, Franklin is one of two players on the team who have played every minute of the Stars' three matches, the only Chicago Star to have recorded an assist and is the team leader in touches (172) and passes (127). Schlegel, in her third campaign with the Stars, has a team-high 26 final-third passes on top of her eight aerial duels won. Second-year forward Jameese Joseph is already on track for another great season, scoring Chicago's only goal so far in 2025 and leading the team in expected goals (1.5), shots (6) and chances created (4). Rounding out the quartet of youthful talent is rookie Manaka Hayashi, who has a perfect passing accuracy in the final third. These four Stars are sure to remain bright spots on Chicago's roster as their talents continue to grow.

Exceptional Internationals: While the NWSL had the week off for the international break, Chicago fans certainly had no shortage of action to cheer for. Julia Grosso (Canada), Micayla Johnson (United States Under-17) and Ludmila (Brazil) were all delivering exciting performances with their national teams throughout the window. Though Johnson is the youngest of the bunch, she was the most prolific, recording three goals and converting a penalty across three matches to qualify the United States for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in October. Grosso also netted a goal for Canada, scoring the final goal of a 3-0 shutout against Argentina April 4 in her hometown of Vancouver, Canada, as her family cheered from the stands. While Ludmila wasn't able to get Brazil on the books in the country's 2-0 loss to the United States April 5, she certainly came close with a shot ricocheting off the post less than a minute into the second half. After they return to Chicago, will the international stars be able to keep the momentum needed to earn the team's first win of the season?

