Gotham FC Secures First Win of Season with 3-1 Victory over NC Courage

April 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC react after a goal against the North Carolina Courage

Gotham FC earned its first victory of the 2025 NWSL season on Sunday, defeating the North Carolina Courage, 3-1, in front of 7,115 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Forward Esther González led the way with her first two goals of the season, recording a brace in a six-minute span late in the first half to give Gotham a 2-0 advantage at the break. Defender Lilly Reale added to the lead early in the second half with her first professional goal.

Forward Ella Stevens and defender Bruninha each registered their first assists of the 2025 campaign in helping González and Reale score, and forwards Geyse and Midge Purce made their first appearances of the season, bringing a celebratory exclamation point to Sunday's proceedings. It was the first time Purce, the 2023 NWSL Championship MVP, played in more than a year after tearing her ACL early last season.

"The key to winning this match was doing things the right way," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "In the end, for us, it's about how we work - always paying attention to the details we need to improve and not losing our heads. We have a clear way of doing things. I think today showed that when we stick to that method, it brings results. Trusting in our way of working has been key. The important thing is reinforcing those aspects and showing individual strengths. We're in a good place as a team, and that shows."

The win moved Gotham FC (1-1-2, 5 points) into a tie for fifth place in the NWSL standings. Amorós said the result finally matched the statistical performance, something that has frustrated his team this year after producing quality play but not the goals and wins to go with it.

Against North Carolina, Gotham controlled several statistical categories, including expected goals (2.32-0.44) and total shots (21-9), and snapped the Courage's 59-game streak of holding more possession than its opponents.

Gotham FC returns to play on Friday, April 18, when it faces Angel City FC at 10:30 p.m. ET at BMO Stadium. MSG Networks will carry the broadcast of the game.

Key Match Points

Gotham FC scored three or more goals in a single match for the 10th time in club history.

Gotham last scored three or more goals in an NWSL regular season match on November 1, 2024, in a 4-1 win over the Utah Royals.

Gotham extended its home winning streak against the Courage to four games.

Defender Mandy Freeman started her 100th Gotham FC game in all NWSL competitions, joining Sarah Woldmoe (111) as the only two players at the club to reach the century mark.

Freeman moved into a tie for fourth in club history with Kelley O'Hara with her 80th regular season start.

Forward Esther González recorded her first and second goals of the 2025 season, bringing her career total with Gotham FC to 13.

The performance marked González's first brace of the season and her fourth multi-goal game with Gotham, tying Sam Kerr for most in club history.

With 13 goals, González is now tied for fifth in club history alongside Nadia Nadim.

González's nine shot attempts mark her highest total in a match since November 2024, when she recorded eight against the Washington Spirit.

Defender Lilly Reale scored her first career goal for Gotham FC and the first of her professional career, scoring in the 46th minute to give Gotham a 3-0 advantage.

Defender Bruninha recorded her first assist of the 2025 campaign and her third overall with Gotham FC.

Forward Ella Stevens recorded her first assist of the 2025 season and fifth with the club.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger moved into sole possession of second place in club history with her 17th win.

Forward Midge Purce made her first appearance for Gotham FC since March 24, 2024, entering as a substitute in the 73rd minute against the Portland Thorns.

Forward Geyse made her Gotham FC debut, entering the match as a substitute in the 73rd minute.

Forward Jéssica Silva made her 2025 NWSL regular-season debut.

Gotham FC vs. NC Courage

Sunday, April 13, 2025

4 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Attendance: 7,115

Weather: 58 degrees, partly cloudy

Gotham FC (2, 1 - 3)

NC Courage (0, 1 - 1)

Scoring Summary:

Gotham FC

43' - Esther González (Ella Stevens)

45'+4 - Esther González

46' - Lilly Reale (Bruninha)

NC Courage

90'+5 - Brianna Pinto (Meredith Speck)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 - Jess Carter (78' 20 - Jéssica Silva), 22 - Mandy Freeman (c), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 11 - Sarah Schupansky (73' 10 - Geyse), 14 - Nealy Martin; 18 - Gabi Portilho (73' 23 - Midge Purce), 9 - Esther González (81' 5 - Cece Kizer), 13 - Ella Stevens (46' 3 - Bruninha)

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

NC Courage (4-3-3): 1 - Casey Murphy (GK); 13 - Ryan Williams, 3 - Kaleigh Kurtz, 27 - Maycee Bell, 11 - Felicitas Rauch (66' 24 - Brooklyn Courtnall); 10 - Denise O'Sullivan (c), 19 - Jaedyn Shaw; (56' 25 - Meredith Speck), 20 - Shinomi Koyama (66' 16 - Riley Jackson); 2 - Ashley Sanchez (66' 77 - Aline Gomes), 34 - Manaka Matsukuno (66' 8 - Brianna Pinto), 30 - Hannah Betfort

Head coach: Sean Nahas

Stats Summary

GFC / NC

Expected Goals: 2.32 / 0.44

Shots: 21 / 9

Shots on Goal: 8 / 4

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 3

Fouls: 10 / 10

Offside: 2 / 4

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

26' - Ella Stevens (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

NC Courage

79' - Riley Jackson (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Joshua Encarnacion

Assistant Referee 1: Matt Trotter

Assistant Referee 2: Sharon Gingrich

4th Official: Stephen Foster

VAR: Elijio Arreguin

AVAR: Kali Smith

