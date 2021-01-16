San Diego Gulls Postpone Preseason Game

As a precaution due to COVID-19 protocols, the San Diego Gulls postponed today's preseason contest against the Ontario Reign. The Gulls organization continues to adhere to all local and state mandates to ensure the health and safety of our players, staff and working personnel.

