San Diego Gulls Postpone Preseason Game
January 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
As a precaution due to COVID-19 protocols, the San Diego Gulls postponed today's preseason contest against the Ontario Reign. The Gulls organization continues to adhere to all local and state mandates to ensure the health and safety of our players, staff and working personnel.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2021
- Reign Preseason Game Postponed - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls Postpone Preseason Game - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Sign Four Avalanche Draft Picks to Tryout Agreements - Colorado Eagles
- Laczynski Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule and Exhibition Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Chicago Wolves Add First-Rounder Dominik Bokk - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls Postpone Preseason Game
- San Diego Gulls Set 2020-21 Training Camp Roster
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2020-21 Preseason Schedule
- San Diego Gulls Sign Glass, Brouillard, Kanzig and Lowe to One-Year Contracts
- San Diego Gulls to Open 2021 Training Camp Monday, January 11 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.