Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule and Exhibition Game
January 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 2020-21 training camp will open on Monday, Jan. 18 at 10:45 a.m. at Cicero Twin Rinks.
Players will report to Syracuse and have their first on-ice practice on Jan. 18. Camp will run through Sunday, Jan. 31 with an exhibition game against the Utica Comets on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The current on-ice schedule for Crunch training camp is below, subject to change:
Monday, Jan. 18, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 11:35 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Blue vs. White scrimmage
Saturday Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 31 will be announced at a later date.
The exhibition schedule is below:
Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Utica Comets at Adirondack Bank Center, 1 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Crunch training camp and practices will not open to the public this season.
