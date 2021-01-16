Reign Preseason Game Postponed

The Ontario Reign preseason game against the San Diego Gulls scheduled for today at Great Park Ice (Irvine, CA) has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution related to health protocols.

The two teams are scheduled to play tomorrow at Toyota Sports Performance Center and a determination on that game will be made at a later time.

