Eagles Sign Four Avalanche Draft Picks to Tryout Agreements

January 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Trent Miner, along with forwards Luka Burzan, Jean-Luc Foudy and Sasha Mutala to Amateur Tryout Agreements for the team's upcoming camp, which kicks off on Monday, January 25th.

Miner was drafted by Colorado in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has spent the previous two seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. The 19-year-old went 24-5-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .924 save-percentage during the 2018-19 campaign with the Giants. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder sported the best GAA (1.64) and save-percentage (.941) while also being named to the MU18HL All-Star Team with the Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA team in 2017-18.

Burzan was selected by the Avalanche in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot, 185-pound center has spent the previous four seasons in the WHL, amassing 104 goals and 103 assists in 270 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Burzan has posted 75 goals in the past two seasons with the Wheat Kings, including a career-high 40 goals and 78 points in the 2018-19 campaign. The 21-year-old generated 19 multi-point games during the 2019-20 season, including a hat trick and three-assists in a six-point performance against Moose Jaw on December 13, 2019.

Foudy was taken by Colorado with the 75th overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and is coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 15 goals in 59 games with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. Considered one of the best skaters in the 2020 draft, Foudy has generated 92 points in 122 OHL contests and led all OHL rookies with 41 assists during the 2018-19 season. He is the younger brother of Liam Foudy who currently plays for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mutala was chosen by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has spent the past three seasons in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans. During the 2019-20 campaign the 6-foot, 200-pound winger scored a career-best 28 goals and 39 assists in 62 contests. Mutala has netted 20+ goals in each of his last two seasons with the Americans.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the 2020-21 AHL season on Friday, February 5th. A complete schedule and additional season details will be released in the near future. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

