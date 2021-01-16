Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster
January 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 35-man training camp roster.
The roster features 21 forwards, 12 defensemen and two goaltenders.
Forwards (21)
NO. FIRST NAME HGT WGT DOB BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB Contract
17 Peter Abbandonato 5'10 194 3/25/1998 Laval, Quebec Syracuse (AHL)/Orlando (ECHL) Syracuse
21 Jonathan Ang 5'11 165 1/31/1998 Markham, Ontario Springfield (AHL) Florida
58 Patrick Bajkov 6'0 174 11/27/1997 Nanaimo, British Columbia Greenville (ECHL) Florida
12 Alex Barre-Boulet 5'9 172 5/21/1997 Montmagny, Quebec Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
41 Henry Bowlby 6'1 194 2/26/1997 Edina, Minnesota Harvard (NCAA) Florida
22 Ross Colton 6'0 202 9/11/1996 Robbinsville, New Jersey Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
4 Grigori Denisenko 5'11 176 6/24/2000 Novosibirsk, Russia Yaroslavl (KHL) Florida
78 Jaydon Dureau 5'11 173 1/20/2001 White City, Saskatchewan Portland (WHL) Tampa Bay
62 Jack Finley 6'5 207 9/2/2002 Kelowna, British Columbia Spokane (WHL) Tampa Bay
9 Gabriel Fortier 5'10 173 2/6/2000 Lachine, Quebec Moncton (QMJHL)/Baie-Comeau Tampa Bay
(QMJHL)
39 Gage Goncalves 6'1 170 1/16/2001 Mission, British Columbia Everett (WHL) Tampa Bay
15 Jimmy Huntington 6'0 204 11/18/1998 Laval, Quebec Syracuse (AHL)/Orlando (ECHL) Tampa Bay
13 Boris Katchouk 6'2 204 6/18/1998 Waterloo, Ontario Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
20 Ryan Lohin 6'0 196 6/26/1996 Chester, Pennsylvania Orlando (ECHL) Tampa Bay
52 Declan McDonnell 5'10 174 2/25/2002 Buffalo, New York Kitchener (OHL) Tampa Bay
24 Cristoval "Boo" Nieves 6'3 214 1/23/1994 Syracuse, New York New York (NHL)/Hartford (AHL) Tampa Bay
8 Serron Noel 6'5 216 8/8/2000 Ottawa, Ontario Kitchener (OHL)/Oshawa (OHL) Florida
18 Taylor Raddysh 6'3 209 2/18/1998 Caledon, Ontario Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
79 Cole Schwindt 6'2 182 4/25/2001 Kitchener, Ontario Mississauga (OHL) Florida
16 Otto Somppi 6'1 190 1/12/1998 Helsinki, Finland Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
85 Daniel Walcott 6'0 176 2/19/1994 Ile Perrot, Quebec Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
Defensemen (12)
NO. FIRST NAME HGT WGT DOB BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB Contract
74 Sean Day 6'3 218 1/9/1998 Leuven, Belgium Hartford (AHL)/Maine (ECHL) Tampa Bay
88 Max Gildon 6'3 191 5/17/1999 Houston, Texas New Hampshire (NCAA) Florida
57 Alex Green 6'3 177 6/18/1998 Chicago, Illinois Cornell (NCAA) Tampa Bay
53 John Ludvig 6'1 201 8/2/2000 Liberec, Czechia Portland (WHL) Florida
56 Jake Massie 6'1 190 1/21/1997 Montreal, Quebec Springfield (AHL)/Greenville (ECHL) Florida
27 Chase Priskie 6'0 185 3/19/1996 Pembroke Pines, Florida Springfield (AHL)/Charlotte (AHL) Florida
23 Alec Rauhauser 6'3 216 3/7/1995 Bismarck, North Dakota Bowling Green (NCAA) Florida
50 Quinn Schmiemann 6'2 185 7/27/2001 Red Deer, Alberta Kamloops (WHL) Tampa Bay
71 Dmitry Semykin 6'3 201 2/24/2000 Moscow, Russia SKA-Neva (VHL)/SKA-1946 (MHL) Tampa Bay
14 Devante Stephens 6'3 185 1/2/1997 Surrey, British Columbia Syracuse (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL) Syracuse
26 Ben Thomas 6'1 182 5/28/1996 Calgary, Alberta Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
28 Luke Witkowski 6'2 217 4/14/1990 Holland, Michigan Tampa Bay (NHL)/Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay
Goaltenders (2)
NO. FIRST NAME HGT WGT DOB BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB Contract
30 Spencer Martin 6'3 200 6/8/1995 Oakville, Ontario Syracuse (AHL)/Orlando (ECHL) Tampa Bay
38 Clint Windsor 6'4 216 11/2/1993 Hamilton, Ontario Orlando (ECHL) Syracuse
For the latest Crunch news, visitÂ www.syracusecrunch.comÂ or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2021
- Laczynski Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule and Exhibition Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Chicago Wolves Add First-Rounder Dominik Bokk - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule and Exhibition Game
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Four from Orlando Solar Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Boo Nieves to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise 2020-21 Home Games