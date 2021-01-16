Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 35-man training camp roster.

The roster features 21 forwards, 12 defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (21)

NO. FIRST NAME HGT WGT DOB BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB Contract

17 Peter Abbandonato 5'10 194 3/25/1998 Laval, Quebec Syracuse (AHL)/Orlando (ECHL) Syracuse

21 Jonathan Ang 5'11 165 1/31/1998 Markham, Ontario Springfield (AHL) Florida

58 Patrick Bajkov 6'0 174 11/27/1997 Nanaimo, British Columbia Greenville (ECHL) Florida

12 Alex Barre-Boulet 5'9 172 5/21/1997 Montmagny, Quebec Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

41 Henry Bowlby 6'1 194 2/26/1997 Edina, Minnesota Harvard (NCAA) Florida

22 Ross Colton 6'0 202 9/11/1996 Robbinsville, New Jersey Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

4 Grigori Denisenko 5'11 176 6/24/2000 Novosibirsk, Russia Yaroslavl (KHL) Florida

78 Jaydon Dureau 5'11 173 1/20/2001 White City, Saskatchewan Portland (WHL) Tampa Bay

62 Jack Finley 6'5 207 9/2/2002 Kelowna, British Columbia Spokane (WHL) Tampa Bay

9 Gabriel Fortier 5'10 173 2/6/2000 Lachine, Quebec Moncton (QMJHL)/Baie-Comeau Tampa Bay

(QMJHL)

39 Gage Goncalves 6'1 170 1/16/2001 Mission, British Columbia Everett (WHL) Tampa Bay

15 Jimmy Huntington 6'0 204 11/18/1998 Laval, Quebec Syracuse (AHL)/Orlando (ECHL) Tampa Bay

13 Boris Katchouk 6'2 204 6/18/1998 Waterloo, Ontario Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

20 Ryan Lohin 6'0 196 6/26/1996 Chester, Pennsylvania Orlando (ECHL) Tampa Bay

52 Declan McDonnell 5'10 174 2/25/2002 Buffalo, New York Kitchener (OHL) Tampa Bay

24 Cristoval "Boo" Nieves 6'3 214 1/23/1994 Syracuse, New York New York (NHL)/Hartford (AHL) Tampa Bay

8 Serron Noel 6'5 216 8/8/2000 Ottawa, Ontario Kitchener (OHL)/Oshawa (OHL) Florida

18 Taylor Raddysh 6'3 209 2/18/1998 Caledon, Ontario Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

79 Cole Schwindt 6'2 182 4/25/2001 Kitchener, Ontario Mississauga (OHL) Florida

16 Otto Somppi 6'1 190 1/12/1998 Helsinki, Finland Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

85 Daniel Walcott 6'0 176 2/19/1994 Ile Perrot, Quebec Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

Defensemen (12)

NO. FIRST NAME HGT WGT DOB BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB Contract

74 Sean Day 6'3 218 1/9/1998 Leuven, Belgium Hartford (AHL)/Maine (ECHL) Tampa Bay

88 Max Gildon 6'3 191 5/17/1999 Houston, Texas New Hampshire (NCAA) Florida

57 Alex Green 6'3 177 6/18/1998 Chicago, Illinois Cornell (NCAA) Tampa Bay

53 John Ludvig 6'1 201 8/2/2000 Liberec, Czechia Portland (WHL) Florida

56 Jake Massie 6'1 190 1/21/1997 Montreal, Quebec Springfield (AHL)/Greenville (ECHL) Florida

27 Chase Priskie 6'0 185 3/19/1996 Pembroke Pines, Florida Springfield (AHL)/Charlotte (AHL) Florida

23 Alec Rauhauser 6'3 216 3/7/1995 Bismarck, North Dakota Bowling Green (NCAA) Florida

50 Quinn Schmiemann 6'2 185 7/27/2001 Red Deer, Alberta Kamloops (WHL) Tampa Bay

71 Dmitry Semykin 6'3 201 2/24/2000 Moscow, Russia SKA-Neva (VHL)/SKA-1946 (MHL) Tampa Bay

14 Devante Stephens 6'3 185 1/2/1997 Surrey, British Columbia Syracuse (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL) Syracuse

26 Ben Thomas 6'1 182 5/28/1996 Calgary, Alberta Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

28 Luke Witkowski 6'2 217 4/14/1990 Holland, Michigan Tampa Bay (NHL)/Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay

Goaltenders (2)

NO. FIRST NAME HGT WGT DOB BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB Contract

30 Spencer Martin 6'3 200 6/8/1995 Oakville, Ontario Syracuse (AHL)/Orlando (ECHL) Tampa Bay

38 Clint Windsor 6'4 216 11/2/1993 Hamilton, Ontario Orlando (ECHL) Syracuse

