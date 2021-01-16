Chicago Wolves Add First-Rounder Dominik Bokk

January 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Saturday that forward Dominik Bokk has been assigned to the team for the upcoming 2020-21 season by the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes.

The 20-year-old Bokk was selected by the St. Louis Blues with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, then traded to Carolina on Sept. 24, 2019, as part of a deal that sent defenseman Justin Faulk to the Blues.

The Schweinfurt, Germany, native played in last month's 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and led Germany with eight points (6G, 2A) in seven games. His six goals ranked second among all skaters.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward is expected to make his North American debut with the Wolves. He has played in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) since 2017-18, which includes two goals and one assist in 20 games this season for Djurgardens IF.

Bokk becomes the fourth first-round pick under 21 years of age to be assigned to the Wolves this week -- joining Carolina prospects Seith Jarvis (13th overall in the 2020 draft) and Ryan Suzuki (28th in the 2019 draft) and Nashville prospect Philip Tomasino (24th in the 2019 draft). Tomasino and Suzuki represented Canada in the 2020 WJC and earned silver medals.

The Wolves will play their 2020-21 home games at the Chicago Wolves training facility at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates. While fans will not be allowed in attendance in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health safety protocols, fans can be in the building as part of the Chicago Wolves Fan Gallery. To purchase your cutout that will be autographed and sent to you at season's end, visit bit.ly/WolvesCutouts or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

