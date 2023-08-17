San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host 16 promotional and theme nights, including 10 giveaway items during the 2023-24 season. The Gulls kick off their ninth season of AHL hockey in San Diego with the Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 20 vs. the Ontario Reign, with the first 8,000 fans in attendance receiving a Gulls rally towel, light-up wristband and hockey stick cooler bag.

The 2023-24 season will feature a Halloween-themed game (Oct. 27), Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego (Nov. 11), Winter Wonderland and Teddy Bear Toss Night (Dec. 16), Country Night brought to you by Palomar Health (Jan. 13), Women In Sports Night (Feb. 2), Mexican Heritage Night (Feb. 3), Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital (Feb. 17), Gulls Fight Cancer and SoCal Hockey Day (Feb. 24), Disability Awareness Night (Mar. 6), First Responders Night (Mar. 15), St. Patrick's Day (Mar. 16), Emo Night (Apr. 6), Gulliver's Kids Club Day (Apr. 7), and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 20).

The Gulls will show their support with awareness nights for numerous charitable partners across San Diego, beginning with its annual Teddy Bear Toss during Winter Wonderland Night on Dec. 16, with all collected plush toys donated to local charities. On Feb. 24, the Gulls will host Gulls Fight Cancer to promote cancer research and awareness. San Diego will host their first-ever Disability Awareness Night on Mar. 6 to celebrate all people who play or watch hockey, while helping drive positive social change and foster a more inclusive hockey community.

San Diego will wear four new specialty jerseys in 2023-24. Beginning with Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego (Nov. 11), the Gulls will wear new patriotic-themed jerseys all game in support of one of the largest military communities in the U.S. The Gulls will also wear specialty sweaters on Feb. 3, Mar. 16 and Apr. 6.

The giveaway schedule will continue with a patriotic-themed hat giveaway brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego on Nov. 11, a Gulls Hawaiian Shirt on Dec. 16, a Chase De Leo and Hansel Bobblehead brought to you by Palomar Health on Jan. 13, Gulls socks on Feb. 3, a Gulls scally hat on Mar. 16, an Emo Gulliver shirt on Apr. 6 and scratch & win cards on Apr. 20.

The promotional schedule will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Apr. 20, continuing a Gulls tradition of inviting a group of fans for a "Jersey Off Their Backs" presentation at the end of the game. In addition, all fans in attendance will be eligible to win a variety of additional prizes throughout the evening.

The 2023-24 season schedule will see seven themed pregame tailgates, held from 4-6 p.m. on select Saturday evenings in front of the box office on the north side of Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls will hold pregame tailgates Dec. 16 (Winter Wonderland and Teddy Bear Toss Night), Jan. 13 (Country Night brought to you by Palomar Health), Feb. 3 (Mexican Heritage Night), Feb. 17 (Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital), Mar. 16 (St. Patrick's Day), Apr. 6 (Emo Night), and Apr. 20 (Fan Appreciation Night). Each tailgate will feature food and drink specials, street hockey, photos with Gulliver, and interactive games for fans of all ages.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2023-24 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsElite.

Gulls fans can secure their seat to their favorite promotional nights with a customizable Gulls Mini Plan. Packages include a 12-Game Pick 'Emâ¯Plan, an Eight-Game Static Plan, and an Eight-Ticketâ¯Flex Plan. Fans can visitâ¯SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlansâ¯for more information and to reserve their seats for the 2023-24 season.

Gulls group experiences are the best way to enjoy a night out with family and friends, entertain clients or host a team outing. Every group receives unique benefits including reduced ticket pricing, priority for premium games, scoreboard recognition, reserved group seating, and special discounts for Gulls hats and scarves. Fans can organize their group outing today by visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GroupTickets.

Individual tickets to all regular season Gulls games at Pechanga Arena San Diego will go on sale later this summer.

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information. Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.

Below is the Gulls 2023-24 promotional Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION/THEME

Friday, Oct. 20 Ontario Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union/Gulls Rally Towel, Light-up Wristband and Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway

Friday, Oct. 27 Abbotsford Halloween

Saturday, Nov. 11 Colorado Military Appreciation Night/Patriotic-Themed Hat Giveaway brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, December 16 Henderson Winter Wonderland/Teddy Bear Toss Night/Gulls Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, January 13 Iowa Country Night/Chase De Leo and Hansel Bobblehead Giveaway brought to you by Palomar Health

Friday, February 2 Tucson Women In Sports Night

Saturday, February 3 Colorado Mexican Heritage Night/Gulls Socks Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Wednesday, February 14 San Jose Valentine's Day

Saturday, February 17 Henderson Star Wars Night benefitting Rady Children's Hospital

Saturday, February 24 Ontario Gulls Fight Cancer/SoCal Hockey Day

Wednesday, March 6 Coachella Valley Disability Awareness Night

Friday, March 15 Milwaukee First Responders Night

Sunday, March 16 Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day/Gulls Scally Hat Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, April 6 Tucson Emo Night/Emo Gulliver T-Shirt Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Sunday, April 7

Saturday, Apri. 20 Tucson

Coachella Valley Gulliver's Kids Club Day

Fan Appreciation Night/Scratch & Win Cards Giveaway

