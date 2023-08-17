Checkers Sign Jake Wise to AHL Deal

The Checkers picked up another forward today, signing Jake Wise to a one-year AHL contract

Wise, 23, appeared in one regular-season game for the Checkers last season and picked up a pair of assists, as well as a playoff contest that saw him light the lamp.

A third-round pick by Chicago in 2018, Wise spent five seasons at Ohio State where he logged 84 points (25g, 59a) in 125 games. The Massachusetts native ranked second on the Buckeyes in scoring in 2022-23 and third in 2021-22. Prior to going to school Wise spent two seasons in the USHL with the US National Team Development Program, recording 39 points (11g, 28a) in 51 contests.

