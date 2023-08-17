T-Birds Sign Hoelscher, Jandric, Osmanski to AHL Contracts

August 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forwards Mitchell Hoelscher and Steven Jandric, as well as defenseman Austin Osmanski, to one-year AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Hoelscher, 23, skated in 57 games with the Thunderbirds in 2022-23, tallying 16 points (9g+7a). The Waterloo, Ont. native earned a call-up to Springfield after beginning the season with nine points (1g+8a) in just six games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. He was originally a sixth-round pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Jandric, 25, began his 2022-23 rookie season with the ECHL's Worcester Railers, where he posted 19 points (8g+11a) in 20 games. In 31 games with Springfield, he added eight points (2g+6a). A native of Prince George, B.C., Jandric skated collegiately for five seasons, accumulating 114 points (35g+79a) in 161 NCAA games with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2017-20), the University of Denver (2020-21), and Merrimack College (2021-22).

Osmanski, 25, saw 30 games of action last season in Springfield, posting six points (1g+5a), 28 penalty minutes, and a +1 rating. A native of Buffalo, N.Y., the 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman was selected by his hometown Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (189th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

