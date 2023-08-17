Introducing: Belly's Book Club

August 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the launch of the brand-new community learning initiative, Belly's Book Club.

Belly's Book Club will be run in partnership with 18 local libraries in Hastings, and Lennox & Addington counties, and is intended to reinforce the importance of reading and literacy, while also encouraging kids to visit their local libraries.

"We are extremely excited to be launching another fantastic community initiative," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "Using resources provided through the participating locations and some prizing and ticket incentives, we hope to help kids and their families continue to work on important reading skills and at the same time, become more familiar with all of the exciting programs that libraries already have to offer!"

Participating libraries include Belleville, Brighton, Deseronto, Kanhiote Tyendinaga Territory, Amherstview, Bath, Napanee, Tamworth, Yarker, Trenton, Frankford, Stirling-Rawdon, Campbellford, Hastings, Warkworth, Tweed and Tyendinaga Township.

As part of the program, the Sens have also partnered with Ricart Branded Apparel and Promo, for production of all book club-related materials.

For more information, contact Manager of Business Operations, Ben Cochrane (cochraneb@bellevillesens.com), or click below to visit Belly's Book Club page.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.