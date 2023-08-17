Forward Henry Bowlby Joins Eagles for 2023-24 Season

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Henry Bowlby to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Bowlby spent the past two seasons with the Charlotte Checkers, collecting 25 goals and 30 assists, including 13 goals and 14 assists during the 2022-23 campaign.

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Bowlby made his professional debut with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2021-22 season, posting eight goals and six assists in just 23 contests. Prior to making the move to the pro game, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound winger spent three seasons at Harvard University, generating 21 goals and 24 assists in 84 NCAA contests.

In addition to his time in the college ranks, Bowlby skated in the USHL for two seasons, notching 22 goals and 25 assists in 109 games with the Lincoln Stars.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

