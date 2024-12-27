San Diego FC Signs Free Agent Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega
December 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed free agent goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with Club options for the 2026 and 2027 MLS seasons.
Pablo joins SDFC after spending the last season with USL Championship side San Antonio FC, making 22 appearances (22 starts) since he joined San Antonio in January 2024. Before joining San Antonio, Sisniega spent two years with Charlotte FC and its MLS Next Pro affiliate, Crown Legacy FC.
"Pablo brings depth and experience to a competitive group of goalkeepers who will join us in January," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We are excited to welcome him to San Diego FC and look forward to his contributions."
The 29-year-old Real Sociedad product joined LAFC in 2019 and made 32 appearances for the club over three seasons, helping LAFC to its first MLS Supporters' Shield in 2019. Over the course of his career in MLS, he appeared in 37 matches, registering 3,330 minutes and five clean sheets.
A native of Mexico City, Sisniega spent his youth career with multiple top academy sides in the United States and abroad, including Chivas Guadalajara (Liga MX), Philadelphia Union (MLS) and Real Sociedad (La Liga). He began his professional career in 2014 with Real Sociedad B, posting 14 clean sheets in 38 appearances over five seasons.
Transaction: SDFC signs free agent goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with Club options for the 2026 and 2027 MLS seasons.
Name: Pablo Sisniega
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'4''
Weight: 176 lbs
Born: July 7, 1995
Age: 29
Birthplace: Mexico City, Mexico
Previous Club: San Antonio FC
Nationality: USA
Pronunciation: paw-blow sees-NEE-ay-gah
