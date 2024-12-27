Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas in Exchange for Defender Shaq Moore

December 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the trade of defender Shaq Moore to FC Dallas in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if Moore meets certain performance metrics ($50,000 in 2025 GAM; $100,000 in conditional GAM).

Moore originally joined Nashville SC in 2022 from CD Tenerife of Spain's LaLiga2 following the club's acquisition of his discovery rights from CF Montréal. The United States international appeared in 83 matches across all competitions (Major League Soccer, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) for the Boys in Gold, tallying two goals and 14 assists.

Transaction: Nashville SC receives $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas in exchange for Shaq Moore and could receive up to an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM if Moore meets certain performance metrics. In addition, Nashville SC retains a sell-on percentage if Moore is transferred outside of MLS in the future.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.