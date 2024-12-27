San Diego FC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree to Rejoin FC Nordsjælland on Loan Until June 2025

December 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced goalkeeper Duran Ferree will rejoin FC Nordsjælland (FCN) on loan until June 2025.

The San Diego native and U.S. youth national goalkeeper became the first player signed in SDFC history in December 2023. He was then loaned to OCSC in January of this year before he joined FCN in September.

"We are very pleased with the collaboration so far in Duran's development with FCN and believe it is best for him to continue training and getting games in their environment," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "This extension allows him to continue developing in a European setting, gaining valuable experience both on and off the field that will further his growth as a player and prepare him to contribute at the highest level for San Diego FC in the future."

