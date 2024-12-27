FC Dallas Acquires Defender Shaq Moore Via Trade from Nashville SC in Exchange for up to $150K in GAM

December 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced the return of defender Shaquell "Shaq" Moore from Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM. Moore signs with Dallas on a two-year deal with a one-year club option. Nashville retains a sell-on percentage of any future transfer of the player outside of MLS. Moore returns to Dallas after joining the FC Dallas Academy in 2014 before departing for Europe in 2015.

Moore made his MLS debut with Nashville SC in July 2022 and has tallied 82 appearances across the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup.

Before joining Nashville, Moore played for CD Tenerife in LaLiga2, where he made 101 appearances across all competitions from 2019 to 2022. He made his professional debut with CF Huracán Moncada at 18 years old and went on to play 174 times over eight seasons with Spanish sides Atlético Levante UD and CF Reus Deportiu.

A U.S. international, Moore has made 19 appearances since his debut in 2018. He featured in the U.S. men's national team's draw with England and victory over Iran during the 2022 FIFA World Cup© in Qatar. Moore also represented the U.S. in the 2024 Copa América.

A product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Moore joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2014 and was part of a select group of academy players who joined the FC Dallas first team during various training sessions in 2017.

Following today's announcement, FC Dallas has 28 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Antonio Carrera, Maarten Paes

Defenders (8): Lalas Abubakar, Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari

Midfielders (10): Paul Arriola, Herbert Endeley, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua

Forwards (8): Logan Farrington, Jesús Ferreira, Anderson Julio, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Alan Velasco

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Shaquell 'Shaq' Moore

Pronunciation: MOOR

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: November, 2 1996 (28)

Birthplace: Powder Springs, Georgia

Nationality: United States

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 163 lbs.

Last Club: Nashville SC

Transaction: FC Dallas has announced the trade of Shaquell "Shaq" Moore from Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM.

