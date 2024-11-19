San Diego FC Partners with Dios Azul Tequila

November 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed a multi-year partnership with Dios Azul Tequila, a new tequila label introducing their brand to the San Diego market, as the Club's first "Official Tequila" partner. As an Official Partner, Dios Azul Tequila will present a post-match party at select matches throughout the season, which will provide a vibrant extension of the matchday experience for season ticket holders. Additionally, fans can expect Dios Azul Tequila to be prominently featured throughout the stadium LEDs and scoreboards, sharing new messaging and promotions each season.

"As SDFC strives to deliver a first-class game day experience, Dios Azul is the perfect tequila partner," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "We are especially excited to collaborate with Dios Azul and Dushan Zaric, our Official Bartender, to create specialty cocktails for our matches, and throw a one-of-a-kind, post-match party every night on the Sycuan Piers."

This partnership will not only enrich San Diego FC's stadium experience but also bring a custom cocktail for fans to enjoy at every match. Throughout the premium spaces at Snapdragon Stadium, fans will have the chance to try a co-branded cocktail crafted with Dios Azul Tequila, incorporating the colors of both brands to add an authentic tie to the Club. Crafted by San Diego FC's Official Bartender, Dushan Zarić, this will be the Club's first official specialty cocktail.

"As a tequila brand focused on the region of San Diego and Jalisco, Mexico, this partnership bridges the connection of our communities," said Dios Azul CEO Robert Laird. "We see an alignment between our colors and style, celebrating the distinct culture of Southern California and the vibrant spirit of Mexico. This collaboration with San Diego FC allows us to share our passion for authentic tequila with a community that values tradition and quality."

Dios Azul Tequila is crafted in the Highlands of Puerto de Hierro, Jalisco, known for its pure blue agave, and produced by a fifth-generation family of distillers who have perfected their art. Sourcing only the finest ingredients and following time-honored techniques, Dios Azul Tequila delivers a smooth, rich taste. With a focus on community, quality, and celebration, Dios Azul Tequila is proud to connect the traditions of Jalisco with the diverse spirit of San Diego.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with Dios Azul Tequila.

To learn more about official club partnerships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

