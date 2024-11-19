Nashville Soccer Club Signs Norwegian Midfielder Edvard Tagseth

November 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth from Rosenborg BK, one of the top clubs in Eliteserien, through the 2026 season with an option for 2027 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Tagseth, who will occupy an international roster spot, joins fellow midfielder Patrick Yazbek as the second player signed by Nashville SC from Norway's highest division in 2024. The two players faced off twice in their careers, most recently sharing the field on June 30, 2024 in a match that saw Tagseth find the back of the net.

Eddi provides a needed role in our midfield as a ball progressor and chance creator, and his ability to fight and compete on both sides of the ball has been a calling card for him thus far in his career. We are excited to be able to add him to our group, said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.

The midfielder has reached new heights as a professional this year, registering a single season career-high 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) in 26 matches across all competitions, including four goals (also a career high) and three assists in league play. Tagseth joined Rosenborg in 2019 and has appeared in 138 matches across all competitions with the club, scoring nine goals and registering 19 assists.

Prior to joining Rosenborg, Tagseth was a member of the Liverpool FC U18 team, tallying three goals and four assists in 23 appearances across two seasons in the U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup, including a run to the 2018 FA Youth Cup Final versus Manchester City. He began his career with Liverpool as a member of the club's Academy in 2017 after signing as a 14-year-old in 2015.

On the international stage, the midfielder has nine goals in 44 appearances for Norway's U15 through U20 National Teams.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Edvard Tagseth from Rosenborg BK of Norway's Eliteserien

EDVARD TAGSETH

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6

Weight: 148 lbs.

Birthdate: Jan. 23, 2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Levanger, Norway

Nationality: Norwegian

Last club: Rosenborg BK

How acquired: Signed to an international roster spot through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027

