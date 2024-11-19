Additional Sections Opened for Eastern Conference Semifinals

November 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







The Club is excited to announce today that due to overwhelming demand, additional seating will be opened at Citi Field for Saturday's 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals match, presented by Etihad Airways.

For the first time for a New York City FC match at Citi Field, the Club will be opening lower-level sections 11-19. Obstructed-view tickets in sections 301-305 above our supporters section will also be opened for this match.

The additional seating for the first-ever playoff Hudson River Derby will bring capacity for the match to over 25,000. The Club would like to thank the New York Mets for identifying additional seating to help accommodate the high demand for this match.

Remaining seats for Saturday's match are now available and extremely limited. To secure seats for our 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals match, visit ticketmaster.com/nycfc before they're sold out!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.