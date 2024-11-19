Post Malone Presents: The Big Ass Stadium Tour at Providence Park on June 28, 2025

November 19, 2024

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Nine-time diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone is set to bring his biggest headlining tour to date with Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour to Providence Park on June 28, 2025, it was announced today.

The BIG ASS Stadium Tour promises fans a concert experience filled with a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand-new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, released August 2024. Post Malone will also be joined by the breakout sensation Jelly Roll, whose recent crossover hits and authentic storytelling have made him a powerful voice in modern country music.

Playing his penultimate show of the tour at Providence Park, Post Malone marks the third concert at the Goose Hollow stadium since reopening to concerts in 2024. Foo Fighters and Green Day played in front of sold out shows of 30,000+ fans earlier this year, marking the first concerts at Providence Park in nearly 20 years.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Tickets will be available first starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, November 20. The Artist Presale will begin on Friday, November 22. Portland Timbers Annual Members will receive presale access on Monday, November 25 at 12 p.m. (Pacific). General on sale begins Tuesday, November 26 at 12 p.m. local time at seatgeek.com.

