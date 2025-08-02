San Antonio FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Khori Bennett's first goal for Sacramento Republic FC proved the winner as the visitors took a 3-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field to claim the season series and move into second place in the Western Conference.







