San Antonio Drops Series Finale, Splits Series with Springfield

SAN ANTONIO - In front of a sellout crowd on Sunday afternoon, the San Antonio Missions had an opportunity to clinch the series victory. Reggie Lawson faced some difficulty once again and allowed four runs in the second inning. The Missions offense failed to get much going and they were shutout by Springfield 6-0.

Reggie Lawson was the starting pitcher for the Missions on Sunday afternoon. Coming off of two rough starts to begin his season, he faced some trouble right away in the top of the first inning. With one out in the inning, Jordan Walker legged out a triple. Lawson rebounded by striking out Moises Gomez and getting Chandler Redmond to fly out.

Despite escaping danger in the first inning, Lawson would not be as lucky in the second inning. Springfield plated four runs on three hits to control the lead. With one out, Lawson walked Nick Dunn and allowed a single to Nick Raposo. Delvin Perez drove in the first run of the game after hitting a double to right field. The second run of the inning scored on a ground out from Jonah Davis. Then Matt Koperniak drove in two runs with an inside-the-park home run. Koperniak hit a ball to the right field wall that Agustin Ruiz believed was stuck in the wall. Springfield took a 4-0 lead after two innings of play.

Connor Lunn was the starting pitcher on Sunday for the Springfield Cardinals. After getting through the first two innings without much issue, the third inning was a different story. The Missions loaded the bases after a walk to Connor Hollis, an Esteury Ruiz single, and a Chris Givin single. With the opportunity to cut into the deficit, the Missions left the bases loaded after two pop outs and a ground out.

Springfield added an insurance run in the top of the fourth inning. With Lawson still in the game, he hit the first batter of the inning then unloaded a wild pitch which advanced Raposo to second base. A second wild pitch moved Raposo to third base. Jonah Davis was the second batter to reach base after he was hit by a pitch. Koperniak drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Davis stole second base and Lawson threw another wild pitch which moved Davis to third base. Lawson walked Jordan Walker and that was the end of the day for him. Ryan Lillie replaced Lawson and struck out Moises Gomez to end the inning. Springfield held a 5-0 advantage.

Lillie did a terrific job in relief of Lawson. The right-hander tossed three shutout innings while allowing just one hit, walking two, and striking out three batters. He was replaced, with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, by Tom Cosgrove.

Cosgrove pitched 1.1 scoreless innings before handing the ball to Alek Jacob. The side-armer made his second appearance since joining the Missions. For the first time in his young career Jacob struggled on the mound. He allowed a lead-off double to Walker. After striking out the next two batters, Malcom Nunez singled and scored Walker to make it a 6-0 Springfield lead.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 7-14 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 21 games played this season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 1-4

Reggie Lawson (#19 Padres prospect): L, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): 1-4

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before hitting the road for a six-game series in Corpus Christi beginning on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. First pitch is currently scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

