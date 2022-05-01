Sod Poodles Slug Their Way to Series Lead

Springdale, Ark. - Saturday's contest between the Sod Poodles and Naturals got started in a big way as the first three hits of the night all left the yard. Leandro Cedeño's fourth career multi-homer game propelled the Sod Poodles to a series lead over the Royals Double-A affiliate.

Sod Poodles infielder Andy Yerzy smacked his second home run of the year in the top of the first with two outs, giving the Sod Poodles their first lead of the night. Cedeño jumped on the very first pitch of the second inning, giving Amarillo a two-run advantage off the back of two solo shots.

NW Arkansas answered with some power of their own off Amarillo starter Brandon Pfaadt. Entering the game, the D-backs' No. 10 rated prospect had not allowed a single home run through his first 13.1 IP in 2022. After retiring the first three NW Arkansas hitters to begin the game, Pfaadt was nearly out of the second before being tagged for a couple of runs. A two-out solo homer got the Naturals on the board ahead of the first non-home run hit of the night. A single off the bat of Logan Porter brought former D-backs minor leaguer Ryan Grotjohn to the plate. Grotjohn tagged a pitch into right-center field for his first hit of the season and a 4-2 Naturals lead.

For the second time in four innings, Cedeño led off the Sod Poodles half with a solo home run, this time drawing Amarillo within two of the lead after the Naturals hit their third home run of the game off Pfaadt in the bottom of the third to push the lead to 5-2. It was the fourth career multi-HR game of Cedeño's career and the first since September 12, 2021, when he was with Springfield. Amarillo knotted the game up with their first non-home run RBI as Drew Stankiewicz off his three-hit night on Friday scored Jorge Barrosa who had doubled after Cedeño's second long ball of the game.

A two-run seventh including an Eduardo Diaz fielder's choice that resulted in no outs put the Soddies back in front and they never looked back. For the second time this series, the Sod Poodles bullpen came in and spun scoreless innings. Right-hander Jeff Bain was credited with a hold, as he was the first out to relieve Pfaadt who went 6.0 IP, with five hits allowed and a season-high five earned runs allowed. Blake Workman came in for Bain and notched a two-inning save, his first save of the year.

After securing at least a series split in Springdale, the Sod Poodles will go for back-to-back series wins on Sunday afternoon. First pitch of the series finale is set for 2:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark.

