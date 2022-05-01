Sod Poodles Split Series In Springdale

Springdale, Ark. - The Sod Poodles concluded their second road trip of the season with a 9-5 loss to the NW Arkansas Naturals. The two teams split the six-game set after trading wins each night of the series.

With some movement among the Amarillo pitching staff, Justin Vernia made his first Double-A start of his career and 35th professional start. The 26-year-old was signed by the D-backs as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Gonzaga. Vernia spent time with Amarillo in 2021, going 1-0 with a 6.17 ERA in seven relief appearances before moving between High-A Hillsboro and Triple-A Reno.

NW Arkansas got the scoring started with a leadoff double and a couple of sacrifice at-bats to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first. The Soddies tied it at one run a side following a Leandro Cedeño double and some sacrifice hits of their own. A Jancarlos Cintron double scored Corbin Carroll in the top of the second inning to make it a 2-3 game in favor of the Naturals. NW Ark extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run home run to make it 5-2.

The game remained that way into the bottom of the seventh. Following a pitching change, the Naturals saw their first two batters of the inning reach base on singles. A three-run home run, the third Naturals' home run of the ballgame broke the score open, making it 8-2.

As they have done all year, the Sod Poodles offense wouldn't go down without a fight. Andy Yerzy led off the 8th inning with a single and was followed by a Dominic Fletcher double. The hit extended Fletcher's team-leading hit streak to 10 games. Yerzy was thrown out at home on the play, making it an even bigger baserunning miscue when Cedeño belted his team-leading sixth home run of the year on a 3-2 count the following at bat. Jorge Barrosa matched Cedeño 's power with his first Double-A home run. The three-run eighth would be as close as Amarillo would get, drawing within three of the lead before ultimately falling to the Naturals.

Amarillo will return to HODGETOWN starting Tuesday for the biggest promotional week of the season to date. The fun starts on Tuesday with Taco Tuesday and the brand new taco special every Tuesday at the ballpark. The Sod Poodles will host a Cinco De Mayo celebration with the team wearing their Pointy Boots de Amarillo jerseys on Thursday instead of their normal Wednesday schedule. Barnes Jewelry is proud to host their third Diamond Dig at the ballpark with one lucky fan leaving the ballpark with a pair of earrings valued at over $3,000 on Saturday, May 7.

