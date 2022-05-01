Lunn, Pike and Pacheco Blank Missions, 6-0

San Antonio, TX - RHP Connor Lunn, LHP Tyler Pike and RHP Freddy Pacheco combined to shut out the San Antonio Missions (7-14) on Sunday afternoon, 6-0, as the Springfield Cardinals (9-12) split the six-game set at Wolff Stadium.

Decisions:

W - RHP Connor Lunn (2-2)

L - RHP Reggie Lawson (0-3)

Notables:

RHP Connor Lunn spun 5.0 scoreless innings, logging the third straight scoreless start by a Cardinals pitcher in the series... LHP Tyler Pike followed with 3.0 scoreless frames, and RHP Freddy Pacheco slammed the door with a zero in the 9th... LF Matt Koperniak went 1x4 with his second inside-the-park home run in the last seven days, a two-run round-tripper in the 2nd... 3B Jordan Walker went 2x4 with a triple and a double.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, 6:35pm - SPR TBA vs. NWA TBA

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ for the first 30 minutes after gates open at 5:35pm

