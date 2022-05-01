Drillers Secure Split

TULSA - Back-to-back, two-out doubles by James Outman and Michael Busch was the difference in a 2-1 Tulsa triumph over Corpus Christi Sunday afternoon before 4,372 fans at ONEOK Field.

The Hooks, who settled for a split of the six-game series, mishandled a strong pitching performance, led by Jose Bravo and Jimmy Endersby.

The lone marker against Bravo was a two-out solo home run by Ryan Ward in the first. It was Ward's third home run of the series. Bravo scattered three hits and struck out four without issuing a walk in three innings of work.

Matt Ruppenthal bridged the gap to Endersby by stranding an inherited runner in the fourth.

Following the extra-base hits by Outman and Busch in the fifth, Endersby blanked the Drillers until his exit with two out in the eighth. The right-hander from Anaheim, CA struck out six and did not issue a free pass. Nick Hernandez retired the final Driller in his third shutout performance for CC.

The Hooks marker came with two away in the third when Enmanuel Valdez doubled into the right-field bullpen, chasing home Ross Adolph. Valdez, who won Saturday's game with a two-out, three-run home run in the ninth, has 17 RBIs to lead the club.

Following 3 2/3 by Michael Grove, Tulsa received shutdown relief by Jose Martinez, Mark Washington, and Guillermo Zuniga. Drillers pitching stranded 10 on the day, including three to start the seventh.

Corpus Christi is off Monday before opening a six-game homestand vs. the San Antonio Missions Tuesday night at Whataburger Field. First pitch 6:35.

