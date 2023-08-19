Salute to Mariners Weekend Continues on Saturday

There is nothing that screams summer in America like blowing up fireworks right after a baseball game. Following Saturday night's game, we will be putting on a fireworks extravaganza, presented by Judd & Black, for the final time in 2023

If those explosive vibes are not enough for you, there are a whole bunch of fun events and themes taking place in Everett this weekend that are sure to get you running to a game. Players will be wearing special Mariners' themed jerseys in celebration of Mariners' weekend.

Are you a hat person? Do you enjoy the look and feel of hat hair? Well then Saturday offers another incredible giveaway as the first 1,000 fans will receive a special AquaSox hat thanks to our friends at IBEW / NECA .

The legendary Pike Street Drummer is back again! He will be performing outside the Frog Shop. Known for his impassioned drumming performances outside Mariners games, you won't want miss it. The performances will be presented by Leavitt Group NW Insurance

It's also a BECU Family Night.

We are expecting large crowds this weekends so we are encouraging all of our fans to carpool to the games!

Let the Bidding Begin! The 2023 Mariner Weekend jersey auction is LIVE! Proceeds from the jersey auction benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

