JP Crawford to Make Rehab Appearance in Everett

JP Crawford will be in an Everett AquaSox uniform on Saturday as he takes the next step in his rehab from a concussion he suffered earlier in the month. This will be his first appearance in Everett.

The 28-year-old has spent the last five seasons in a Mariners uniform after spending the first two years of his career in Philadelphia. Since arriving in Seattle, Crawford has become a fan favorite and face of the franchise, mixing his smooth fielding shortstop play with a charismatic attitude and catchy unconventional walk-up songs.

Crawford won the gold glove at shortstop in 2020 and was part of the 2022 Mariners team that broke the 21-year playoff drought and gave joy to starving Mariners fans all over the Puget Sound.

"We are very excited to have JP in Everett, it's a big day for our fans," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff.

He is currently in the midst of one of his most productive seasons to date, hitting .266, with career highs in home runs (10), On Base Percentage (.379), and Slugging Percentage (.411). His return is critical with the Mariners right in the middle of a heated race for the third Wild Card Spot in the American League. Currently Seattle would be the first team out of the playoffs.

A native of Lakewood, California, Crawford was considered one of the nation's best teenage baseball players coming out of high school. He was the 16th overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft, by the Philadelphia Phillies.

JP is the third Mariner to have a rehab appearance in Everett this season joining Dylan Moore and Casey Sadler.

