Ford Walks It Off, Frogs Win It 8-5

EVERETT, WA: Harry Ford had one of the most magical moments of his career on Saturday night as the Frogs defeated the Hops 8-5 on his walk-off three-run home run in the ninth inning sending all 4,350 fans home happy. It was already a supercharged night in Everett as beloved Mariners' shortstop J.P. Crawford made a rehab appearance, and the fans were not disappointed by the show they witnessed.

The Hillsboro Hops came out ready to avenge their 11-2 loss on Friday night. Before many fans settled into their seats for the night, Tommy Troy drilled a two-run home run over the right-center field wall to make it 2-0 Hops. The Hops would get another home run in the second from Josh Day, making it 3-0.

Everett joined the home run party in the bottom of the second when Hogan Windish blasted his 16th big fly of the year to make it 3-1.

Besides this blemish, it was shaping up to be a fantastic pitching night for Hops' starter Dylan Ray, who came in with a 3.97 ERA over 20 games. He got through the first four innings, only allowing one run on four hits and striking out five. His offense continued to give him support too. Tommy Troy knocked in his third and fourth RBIs of the game on a single in the fifth, making the score 5-1.

Both teams removed their starters after five innings of work. AquaSox starter Brandon Schaeffer gave up five runs on six hits and struck out three. Hops' starter Ray finished with one run allowed on three hits. Everett went to Bernie Martinez as the first man out of the bullpen, while Hillsboro went to Carlos Meza.

It was beginning to look like it might be a bleak night at the ballpark for the AquaSox until Ben Ramirez made things more interesting in the bottom of the sixth. The Frogs' third baseman tucked a home run a couple of inches to the left of the foul pole for a three-run home run that made the game 5-4 and re-engaged the Everett crowd. Bernie Martinez swiftly retired the Hops to complete two scoreless innings of relief and invigorate the AquaSox comeback.

In the seventh, it was JP Crawford's replacement James Parker who kept the momentum going and tied the game with an RBI triple off the center field wall. The Frogs evened the score at five after a four-run comeback.

Meanwhile, the Everett bullpen continued to be phenomenal. This time it was Leon Hunter turn to shut down Hillsboro. He went two innings and struck out four.

This set up one of the most magical moments of the season at Funko Field, as Ford lined a three-run home run off the left field foul pole to walk the game off and send the Funko Field crowd into an absolute frenzy. The win gave the Frogs a two-game lead for the final spot in the Northwest League playoffs.

With the win, Hunter is now 3-1 on the season with a sparkling 2.92 ERA. It was also his 10th career win as an AquaSox.

