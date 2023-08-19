AquaSox Bounce Back with 11-2 Win

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox defeated the Hillsboro Hops on Friday night by a score of 11-2 in front of 4,250 fans to tie the series at two games a peace. Nick Davila (3-5) was stellar on the mound, going six innings of two-run ball and picking up his fourth straight quality start. On the offensive side, Everett used a seven-run fourth inning and a five-RBI night from James Parker to put the game out of reach.

The AquaSox were struggling to score runs coming into Friday, having put up only two runs total in the last two games. Some good fortune in the second inning helped the Frogs start to break out of the slump.

Hillsboro Center Fielder Jack Hurley overran a fly ball from Ben Ramirez, allowing the Everett third baseman to advance to second base. A balk and a ground ball off the bat from James Parker scored Ramirez and gave the Frogs an early 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Davila looked like he was going to be the third straight Everett starter to have a fantastic outing. He was holding the Hops scoreless through three, with two strikeouts. His counterpart, Joe Elbis, was also continuing the Hillsboro pitching dominance, only giving up one run in three innings.

Then in the bottom of the fourth inning, the floodgates opened. James Parker started the party with a two-run home run that gave Everett a three-run lead. Later in the inning, Harry Ford hit his second double of the game to make it a four-run lead. Gabriel Gonzalez and Hogan Windish picked up RBI singles of their own, and with the help of some Hillsboro errors, the Frogs found themselves with an 8-0 lead by the time the inning concluded.

Despite being gifted a comfortable lead, Davila did not lose his sense of urgency. He continued to dominate through five, holding the Hops scoreless with four strikeouts, surrendering only four hits.

Davila surrendered his first two runs of the game in the sixth, but it did not tarnish an overall fantastic night. He finished after six innings of two-run ball, surrendering only six hits and striking out six. Troy Taylor made his AquaSox debut in relief, retiring the side in order.

James Parker knocked in his fourth and fifth RBIs in the seventh on a double, and Hogan Windish picked up a home run in the eighth to make it 11-2. Meanwhile, Taylor, Sam Carlson and Jarod Bayless shut things down out of the pen and delivered Everett the victory.

With the win, Everett improves its overall record to 59-53.

