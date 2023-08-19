Road Woes Continue in 9-1 Loss

EUGENE, OR - The ghosts of PK Park continued to haunt the Canadians Friday night in a 9-1 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [Giants], the third straight loss of the week and Vancouver's sixth over nine games in the Emerald City this season.

A crooked number in an early inning proved to be the difference for the second consecutive game. Eugene used a lead-off hit batsman and a one-out homer from Grant McCray to score two runs in the third then they added another later in the frame to go up 3-0.

The C's didn't find the scoreboard until they trailed 7-0 - thanks to two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth - to start the seventh. Consecutive singles from Cade Doughty and Josh Kasevich put runners at the corners before Ryan McCarty spoiled the shutout with a sacrifice fly that made it 7-1.

Eugene added two more scores in the eighth and cruised to a 9-1 win after the Canadians managed a total of six baserunners on the night thanks to five singles and a walk.

Dasan Brown paced the offense with two hits and two steals while McCarty add a hit to his line with a two-out knock in the ninth.

With the loss, the C's are in danger of losing their first series since they dropped five of seven at Tri-City May 16-21. They'll begin their effort to scratch out a series split tomorrow night with two seven-inning games as part of a doubleheader that will make-up Tuesday's postponement. First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The Canadians return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium August 22-September 3 for a two week stretch of 12 games, the last homestand of the year. Tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

