Saltdogs Homer Four Times to Down Goldeyes

July 31, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (32-34) lost 11-5 to the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-out, RBI single from Max Murphy and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded to Raul Navarro.

The Saltdogs (34-32) then scored 10 unanswered runs, beginning with a four-run bottom of the third. Kyle Kinman tripled leading off and scored on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Josh Altmann hit a three-run home run to right-centre.

In the bottom of the fourth, Altmann hit his second three-run homer of the night, this time to left field, to extend the Saltdogs' lead to 7-2.

Skyler Weber led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run down the right field line. Lincoln opened a 10-2 lead in the sixth on a Justin Byrd solo homer to right-centre and a Curt Smith fielder's choice.

The Goldeyes sliced the deficit to 10-3 in the top of the seventh. Tyler Hill doubled to centre leading off, took third on a Kevin Lachance lineout to right, and scored on a Murphy groundout to shortstop.

Austin Rei's two-out, RBI single to left in the top of the eighth pulled Winnipeg within 10-4. Lincoln answered in the bottom half when Altmann doubled leading off and came home on a David Vidal groundball double play.

Navarro doubled home a run in the top of the ninth to provide the game's final margin.

Jake Hohensee (3-3) was credited with the win in relief for Lincoln. Greg Harris (1-5) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on five hits in three and one-third innings. Harris walked five and struck out three.

Keenan Bartlett started for the Saltdogs and took a no-decision, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits in four and one-third innings. Bartlett walked one and struck out three.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Eduard Reyes (5-6, 6.72) faces left-hander Greg Minier (5-1, 3.00). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes play their 2021 home opener on Tuesday, August 3rd against the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch at Shaw Park is at 6:35 p.m.

Advanced tickets are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

