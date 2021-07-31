Canaries Can't Hang on in Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. - The Sioux Falls Canaries got out to a 3-0 lead but could not hold on Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Birds dropped the second in the three-game series vs. the Cougars 7-4.

Wyatt Ulrich reached four times in the contest and has reached 10 times in the series. The outfielder has been aboard in 51 straight games, just five off the all-time American Association record (56) set by Stephen Douglas in 2011.

Angel Ventura (6-6) suffered the loss on the mound for the Canaries (25-41). The right-hander allowed 11 hits and five runs (four runs). He faced just six through two before the Cougars tagged him for a tally in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Cade Gotta got the Canaries off to a great start in the first. His RBI double there was his first of three hits. He reached four times and scored twice in the game. He crossed the plate from second base in the third on a bouncing ball to the pitcher. The daring maneuver put the Canaries up 3-0.

Kane County (31-36) starter Tyler Viza struck out 12 en route to moving to 4-1 on the season. Ben Allison earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

The teams will decide the series Sunday at 1:00 pm. Canaries righty Charlie Hasty (2-1, 5.44 ERA) will face LHP Josh Tols (2-5, 4.56 ERA) on the mound for the Cougars.

A live broadcast of all away games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV. The Canaries will be back home August 10th at 7:05 pm to take on the Cleburne Railroaders.

