'Dogs Cruise to Even Series

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Josh Altmann hit two three-run homers, and the 'Dogs hit four total home runs in an 11-5 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Saturday night at Haymarket Park.

Altmann gave Lincoln (34-32) a 4-2 lead with a three-run homer to right in the 3rd, and he then pulled a three-run homer to left to make it 7-2 in the 4th. In his second game back from a 12-day absence, Altmann went 4-for-5 with two homers, two doubles, three runs and six RBIs, while his 12 total bases were the most for a Saltdog this season.

Skyler Weber hit a solo homer on the first pitch of the 5th inning, and Justin Byrd homered on the first pitch of the 6th inning. Lincoln's four homers gave them 44 for July - the most in the American Association.

Altmann had Lincoln's third multi-homer game of the year, while Byrd went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, three walks and three runs scored. Weber went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk, while Kyle Kinman had a triple and a run scored as the designated hitter in the nine spot.

Keenan Bartlett allowed just one earned run over 4.2 innings, and Jake Hohensee earned his third win of the year with 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. Carson Lance allowed one run in the 7th, Tyler Anderson allowed one in the 8th, and James Pugliese allowed one in the 9th, but the 'Dogs scored double-digit runs for the seventh time in the month of July.

The 'Dogs worked eight walks and struck out only six times. Lincoln pegged Winnipeg (32-34) starter Greg Harris for six runs over 3.1 innings, and with Cleburne's loss to Houston and Sioux City's loss to Gary SouthShore, the 'Dogs are back to 3.5 games out in the South Division playoff race.

The 'Dogs and Goldeyes will play the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch time is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

