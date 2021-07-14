Saltdogs Avoid Sweep with Win over Goldeyes

JACKSON, TN - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-26) by a score of 5-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson Wednesday evening.

The Saltdogs (25-27) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning as Ryan Long scored on a fielding error on what would have been the third out of the inning.

Winnipeg tied the game then took the lead in the fourth inning when Tyler Hill doubled to right field and Darren Seferina came all the way around from first base. The next batter, Jay Gonzalez drove in Hill with a single to left field to give the Goldeyes a 2-1 margin.

Lincoln evened the score in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single to centre field by Justin Byrd before crossing the plate three times in the eighth to take a 5-2 lead. Yanio Perez cracked a two-run double to left field to plate Curt Smith and David Vidal. Perez then came home on Skyler Weber's single to centre.

Joey Gonzalez gave the Goldeyes another quality start. He worked six and two-thirds innings, yielding just one earned run on five hits while striking out six. He took a no-decision. Kyle Thomas (1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on three hits.

Josh Norwood (2-0) earned the win in relief for Lincoln while James Pugliese worked a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 13th save of the season.

Raul Navarro extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a single in the third inning.

The Goldeyes travel north to Fargo, North Dakota for a four-game series that gets underway Friday at 7:02 p.m. Neither team has announced their pitching rotation. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/U.S. border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

