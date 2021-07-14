Errors Come Back to Haunt Hawks in Loss to RailCats

July 14, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. - A quartet of errors came back to bite the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Wednesday night as they gave up two unearned runs in a 4-2 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats in front of 2,943 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks got a rally going in the ninth inning, scoring two runs, but could not get the game-tying run home from second base.

Despite getting the loss, RedHawks' starter Logan Nissen (3-4) had one of his better performances of the season on Wednesday night as he allowed only two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk. Nissen struck out four batters before being replaced by LHP Tevin Murray (1-0) in the seventh inning. Murray walked the only batter he faced before RHP Alex Ver Steeg (0-2) entered the game. Ver Steeg pitched the final three innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks.

Down 2-0 early, Fargo-Moorhead got one run back in the third inning after back-to-back doubles by Alex Boxwell and Correlle Prime. Prime was 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs in the game and now leads the RedHawks with 16 doubles. The RedHawks scored two more runs on three hits in the ninth. John Silviano extended his hitting streak to a team-high 16 games with a ninth-inning single, and later came around to score a run.

Gary SouthShore left-handed starter Chris Erwin (2-4) pitched a gem, allowing only one run on six hits and two walks in seven innings. Erwin got the win and was replaced by RHP Sandy Lugo (1-2) and LHP Yoel De Leon (0-0) who combined to pitch an inning. LHP Tasker Strobel (1-2) came on in the ninth inning and got the save despite giving up two runs on three hits.

The RailCats opened up the scoring early for the second straight game with a run in both the first and second innings. They scored one more run off of a Thomas Walraven sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Michael Woodworth (3-for-4, walk, RBI, run scored) and Raymond Jones (2-for-3, walk) were the only RailCats' batters with more than one hit in the game.

Fargo-Moorhead will conclude their series with Gary SouthShore with a 7:02 p.m. game on Thursday night. RHP Bret Helton (3-5, 7.56 ERA) will start for the RedHawks while LHP Cole Cook (1-1, 2.86 ERA) will take the mound for the RailCats. Thursday night's game will be "Hitting for The Homeless" Night & Mini Bat Giveaway. The first 1,000 fans at Newman Outdoor Field will receive a RedHawks mini bat presented by The New Life Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.