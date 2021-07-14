'Dogs Rally to Take Finale from Goldeyes

July 14, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







JACKSON, Tennessee - Yanio Perez broke a tie with a two-run double in the 8th, and the 'Dogs rallied to beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-2 at the Ballpark at Jackson on Wednesday night.

Perez gave Lincoln (25-27) a lead before Skyler Weber added a run of insurance with an RBI single, and James Pugliese worked a scorless 9th for his 13th save.

The 'Dogs took a 1-0 lead on an error in the 2nd, but Winnipeg (25-26) scored twice to take the lead in the 4th.

Justin Byrd tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the 7th, and Josh Norwood struck out two batters in the home 7th en route to his second win of the year.

Perez had two hits with two RBIs, while Skyler Weber had two hits and a walk. Forrestt Allday reached three times and Ryan Long went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored.

Jake Hohensee worked three shutout innings in his first start of the year, while Logan Lombana pitched a scoreless 8th inning.

The 'Dogs snapped a three-game losing streak and will now have an off day in Lincoln on Thursday night.

Lincoln is back in action on Friday in Sioux Falls. First pitch time of the three-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.