Milkmen Play "Ketchup" with Dogs, Winning Two Comebacks

Milwaukee Milkmen outfielder Tony Rosselli

Franklin, WI. - A game from July 1st that was suspended in the 8th inning due to a Chicago Dogs fireworks display turned out to benefit the Milwaukee Milkmen. Only this time, the Milkmen brought fireworks of their own.

Fireworks brought the original game between the I-94 rivals from July 1st to a halt before the top of the 8th inning started due to local ordinances about the pyrotechnics. The Milkmen trailed 10-6 at the time and could not finish the game due to having to drive to Fargo, North Dakota for another away series the next day. The Milkmen trailed 10-6 at the time but when the game resumed on Tuesday, Milwaukee reversed their fortunes in an impressive way.

In the top of the 8th, the Milkmen loaded the bases with a Christ Conley walk, a Brett Vertigan single, and a Logan Trowbridge single. With two outs, Christian Correa cleared the bases thanks to a single to left field and an error by Dogs left fielder Grant Kay.

After Ryan Dunne threw a scoreless 8th inning for the Milkmen, Aaron Hill continued to reignite his hitting stroke with a triple to start the 9th. After Tony Rosselli walked, Conley doubled home Hill to tie the game at 10. The walk-off hero from Sunday, Anibal Sierra, knocked a single to center field which scored Rosselli and gave the Milkmen a one-run lead.

With two outs, Trowbridge went yard on a 2-2 count to give the Milkmen two more insurance runs. The 13-10 advantage was more than enough for Nate Hadley to close out the game as the Milkmen improbably stole a game many thought they would end up dropping.

