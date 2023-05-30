Salt Lake Clips Albuquerque, 11-9

Salt Lake City, UT - The Isotopes held leads of three runs three times during the opening contest with the Bees but Salt Lake overcame each deficit to defeat Albuquerque, 11-9, Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to a season-low eight games below .500.

-Albuquerque drops to 7-3 in series openers and 3-2 on the road. It's their first series opening loss since a 14-3 defeat vs. Sugar Land on May 2.

-The Isotopes plated three runs in the first frame, bringing their MiLB-leading tally to 56. However, the club relented four in the home half of the opening inning. They've allowed an MiLB-leading 47 runs in the first.

-Bees starter John Swanda allowed eight runs on the night, the third-most allowed by an opposing starter this season. Additionally, the nine hits relented are the third-most surrendered against the Isotopes in 2023.

-Albuquerque completed its 30th contest without an error.

-The Isotopes are 13-5 when scoring at least nine runs.

-Albuquerque has relented four-plus runs in an inning 33 times on the year. Additionally, they've surrendered double-digit runs 16 times. The club is 3-13 in such contests.

-Trevor Boone went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. He registered his eighth multi-hit contest and fifth in his last seven games. Boone also tallied his fourth multi-RBI night. All three of his triples this year have come in his last four games.

-Aaron Schunk recorded three hits in four at-bats with a double and three RBI. It's his 13th multi-hit game, his sixth three-hit contest and his third three-hit effort in his last 11 games. He registered his ninth multi-RBI effort and his fourth game with at least three runs driven in.

-Coco Montes collected two hits, his 10th homer and an RBI. It's his team-leading 25th multi-hit effort. He has a modest seven-game hitting streak. During the span he is slashing .353/.389/.706 with three multi-hit games, a double, a triple, three homers, five RBI and two walks. The infielder has now blasted a clout in three-straight games for the third time with the Isotopes over the last two seasons. Montes' 71 hits are the second-most hits in all of MiLB (leader: Ronny Mauricio, 72, Syracuse).

-Jimmy Herron belted his seventh homer of the year, a three-run shot. He's recorded dingers in back-to-back games for the first time since blasting three-straight from April 10-17 with Double-A Hartford.

-Cole Tucker reached base four times via two hits and two walks. He has registered multi-hit efforts in back-to-back contests for the first time since June 16-17 with Triple-A Reno.

-Yonathan Daza swatted two hits, including a double, to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During the stretch, he is slashing .371/.405/.514 with five multi-hit contests, two doubles, a homer, six RBI and one walk. It's his second seven-game hit streak this year (also: April 7-14 with Colorado). He has a hit in 14 of the 16 games he's played in with Albuquerque.

-Isotopes starter Jeff Criswell allowed 10 runs on 12 hits over 4.1 innings. The 10 runs allowed are tied for the second-most runs allowed this season while the 12 hits are the most surrendered by a starter in 2023.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bess meet for game two of the series at 6:35 pm at Smith's Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Rockies' right-hander Noah Davis to the hill for a rehab start while Salt Lake is slated to start Luis Ledo.

