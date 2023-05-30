OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Reno Aces (30-21) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (37-14)

Game #52 of 150/First Half #52 of 75/Home #22 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-3, 5.74) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Andriese (4-2, 4.81)

Tuesday, May 29, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tonight to open a six-game series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday. The series features the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League, and the league-leading Dodgers have seven more wins than the second-place Aces.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight runs over the final three innings, including five runs in the ninth inning, for an 8-3 win Sunday afternoon against the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park. The River Cats built a 2-0 lead through five innings with a RBI single by Tyler Fitzgerald in the third inning and a solo home run by Will Wilson in the fifth inning. The Dodgers' rally started in the seventh inning as they knotted the score, 2-2, on a RBI single by Devin Mann and a sacrifice fly by Drew Avans. OKC took the lead in the eighth inning when Jahmai Jones lined a RBI double into left field, but the River Cats evened the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth. Then in their final at-bat of the day, the Dodgers went on to score five runs. OKC loaded the bases with no outs and Yonny Hernández hit a two-run single up the middle for a 5-3 edge. With one out, Luke Williams added a two-run single into left field for a 7-3 lead. Devin Mann later connected on his second hit of the day - a RBI single - for an 8-3 Dodgers advantage. The victory also gave the Dodgers their eighth series win of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Andriese (4-2) makes his team-leading 11th start of the season in tonight's series opener...He last started May 24 in Sacramento, allowing one unearned run and three hits over 5.1 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 6-5 loss in 10 innings. It was the third time he allowed one run or less in his last four outings, but the first time he issued a walk since April 18 (26.0 IP). Andriese had allowed a total of three walks in his previous eight starts combined (39.1 IP)...He was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14 by Minor League Baseball after combining with two relievers to throw the Dodgers' first nine-inning shutout of 2023 in a 6-0 win May 12 in Round Rock. Andriese pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He matched his longest start of the season and tied a season high with six strikeouts, retiring 18 of the 20 batters he faced. He retired the first 10 batters of the game as well as 17 of the first 18...He currently ranks second in the PCL with a 1.34 WHIP, third with 48.2 innings pitched, tied for fourth with 10 starts, fifth with four wins and sixth with a .280 AVG and 4.81 ERA...Andriese is in his 13th professional season and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 30 after spending the 2022 season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, going 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA over 15 games. He notched 56 strikeouts against 14 walks in 63.0 IP...Andriese was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by San Diego from UC Riverside and he made his ML debut with Tampa Bay April 10, 2015 at Miami. He's made a total of 217 appearances in the Majors with five different teams throughout his career...Tonight is his second career appearance against Reno, but first since the 2013 season with Tucson.

Against the Aces: 2023: 0-0 2022: 6-6 All-time: 34-28 At OKC: 22-14

The Dodgers and Aces meet for their first of two series this season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams later play July 25-30 in Reno...The teams split their 2022 season series, 6-6, as they played 12 games against one another in a span of 24 games. The Dodgers won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 14-19, 2022 in Reno, while the Aces won the May 24-29, 2022 series, 4-2, in OKC...OKC scored eight or more runs in five games against Reno last season and 10 or more runs three times. Both teams posted a shutout in the season series...Jason Martin led OKC with 13 hits and 14 RBI against the Aces last season, while Jake Lamb hit a team-leading four homers...The Dodgers and Aces have split each of their last three season series and OKC has not won a season series against Reno since the 2015 season when OKC went 3-1. The Dodgers are 0-2-4 in season series against the Aces since.

Race to the Top: The Pacific Coast League's top two teams playing one another in May and early June may have playoff implications although the teams just reached the one-third point of their 2023 schedules. The PCL season is split into halves in 2023, with the first half ending June 25 after 75 games. The winner of the first half - the team with the best record in the 10-team league - will serve as host of a League Championship Series starting Sept. 26, meeting the second-half winner for a best-of-three series. The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will then advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers are 15-3 since May 9 and have tied their season-best mark of 23 games above .500 with a 37-14 record. Their 37 wins are the most among all teams in the Minors and only the 39-17 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball, but have played five more games than OKC...OKC's 37 wins are the most by an OKC team through 51 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 17 losses through 51 games or fewer than 18 losses through 52 games...OKC reached 35 wins quicker than any team in the PCL since 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 35 wins since 2005 was the 2012 Fresno Grizzlies, who picked up their 35th win in Game 51. The previous fastest OKC team to 35 wins was the 2015 Dodgers, who reached the win total in 55 games...After a 20-6 start, the Dodgers lost four of their next five games, including their longest losing streak of the season at three games and their lone series loss of the season in El Paso. However, the Dodgers have since rebounded with wins in 16 of the last 20 games and in 10 consecutive contests May 9-19. The 10-game winning streak was the team's second-longest winning streak during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and the 10 consecutive wins were the team's most since a team-record 12-game winning streak July 26-Aug. 6, 2013...After not recording a win streak of at least six games since July 2019, the Dodgers have now put together three such streaks this season, as well as two winning streaks of at least seven games since April 22...OKC is 16-5 so far at home. The Dodgers have won 10 of the last 12 games and are 13-3 over the last 16 games in Bricktown.

Running Late: The Dodgers were held scoreless and to one hit through six innings Sunday (1x18, 10 K) and nine batters in a row had been retired entering the seventh inning. OKC rallied with eight runs on eight hits over the final three innings, going 8-for-17 with no strikeouts. The five runs scored by OKC in the ninth inning matched their highest run total in a final at-bat this season, also accomplished May 2 in El Paso when the they trailed, 2-0, entering the ninth inning...The Dodgers outscored Sacramento, 8-1, over the final three innings Sunday and have outscored opponents, 98-54, in the seventh through ninth innings this season...Including Sunday, seven of the Dodgers' last eight games have been decided in the eighth inning or later, including each of the last three games in Sacramento. In fact, 13 of the Dodgers' last 24 games have been decided in the eighth inning or later...It was the 18th time an OKC game was decided in a final at-bat, with the Dodgers securing a 12th last at-bat win...OKC also picked up its 26th comeback win of the season overall and 15th win after trailing by at least two runs. The team also nabbed its 14th win when trailing after six innings.

Yon The Reg: Yonny Hernández hit OKC's go-ahead two-run single in the ninth inning Sunday. He also drew two walks and scored a run Sunday as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games - the longest of the season by any OKC player. During the streak he is 12-for-34 with eight walks and seven runs scored. The last OKC players with hitting streaks of at least 10 games were Tomás Telis, who put together a 10-game streak Aug. 9-28, 2022, and Miguel Vargas, who had a 14-game streak Aug. 13-28, 2022...His .431 OBP leads the Dodgers and ranks ninth in the PCL.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk Sunday as he extended his on-base streak to 18 games, tying Drew Avans for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season. He is batting .305 during the streak (18x59) with five doubles, four homers, 16 RBI, 15 walks and 16 runs scored while posting a .461 OBP...His 20 doubles pace the PCL and are second-most in all of the Minors, while his 24 extra-base hits are tied for ninth in the league...Over his last three games, Mann is 5-for-11 with a double, home run, five RBI and four runs scored...After slashing .233/.314/.400 through May 2 (25 games), he is slashing .321/.472/.625 since May 3 (17 games).

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones doubled in a fourth consecutive game Sunday as he went 1-for-3 with two walks, a RBI and run scored. He has reached base in 14 straight games for his longest on-base streak of the season and has hit safely in six straight games for his longest hitting streak of the season, going 8-for-16...Over his last eight games, Jones is 8-for-19 with four doubles, 10 walks and two HBP, reaching base in 20 of 32 plate appearances. During the series in Sacramento, he reached base in 13 of 17 plate appearances over four games, getting on base at least three times in three of the four contests. He has reached base at least twice in each of his last six games overall.

Jonny Be Good: Jonny DeLuca went 2-for-5 Sunday, tallying his third multi-hit effort of the last four games, going 10-for-18 with three homers and five extra-base hits...On Friday, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double to become the second Dodger with three extra-base hits in one game this season. DeLuca's 11 total bases were the most by an OKC player in a game this season...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, DeLuca has hit 13 home runs this season to rank second among Dodgers minor leaguers, while his .595 SLG also ranks second...Since joining OKC May 16, DeLuca leads the team with 17 hits, including seven extra-base hits, and 12 RBI (12 G).

Mound Matters: The Dodgers' 3.42 ERA in May is lowest in all of Triple-A. In the 18 games since May 9, the Dodgers own a 2.76 ERA - lowest in Triple-A and fourth-lowest in all of the Minors during the span. Although Sacramento went 2-for-4 with RISP on Sunday, the Dodgers have held their opponent to one hit or less with RISP in 12 of the last 18 games, going 20-for-126 (.159) during that time...On the other hand, Sunday marked the fourth time in five games the team had a blown save. Entering Wednesday, the team had just two blown saves all season through 46 games...Including Sunday, the Dodgers are now 17-1 when allowing three runs or less.

Around the Horn: On Sunday, Luke Williams picked up two hits, drove in two runs in the ninth inning and scored two runs for his first multi-hit game since May 17. He also became the second OKC player this season to steal two bases in game, and he leads the team with nine steals this season...The Dodgers have won five straight series openers entering tonight but have trailed in seventh inning or later each time. During each of their last three home series openers, the Dodgers have trailed heading to the bottom of the ninth inning only to eventually win the game.

