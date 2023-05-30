Ninth-Inning Rally Sends Space Cowboys to Series Opening Win

ROUND ROCK, TX - A two-run ninth inning vaulted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-28) to a 5-4 series-opening victory over the Round Rock Express (27-24) on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

Trailing 4-3 heading to the top of the ninth inning, JJ Matijevic worked a one-out walk from LHP Grant Wolfram (L, 0-1). Joe Perez and Justin Dirden both followed with walks to load the bases and RHP Chase Lee (BS, 2) came in to replace Wolfram. Alex McKenna was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run and Bligh Madris walked to bring in the go-ahead run for Sugar Land.

After LHP Matt Gage (W, 1-0) had thrown 1.1 scoreless frames across the seventh and eighth, RHP Joe Record (S,5) was called upon for the ninth. The righty retired the first two hitters he faced but a one-out single by Sam Huff put the tying run on base. Record finished the game by striking out Rafael Ortega, securing the 15th comeback win of the season for Sugar Land.

The Space Cowboys opened up a lead in the top of the second inning. Pedro León led off with a single but was cancelled out on a fielder's choice from Matijevic. Perez followed with a single and Dirden drove in the first run on a single to center. Dixon Machado then worked a walk to load the bases and Madris delivered a pair of runs with a double to right, pushing Sugar Land to a 3-0 lead.

Round Rock struck back for two runs in the bottom of the second. Justin Foscue and Davis Wendezel worked back-to-back walks and Yoshi Tsutsugo dropped a double into left field that scored both runs. The Express tied the contest in the bottom of the third on two walks, a fielder's choice and a fielding error.

In the home half of the fifth, Wendzel hit a solo home run, giving Round Rock their lead. It was the lone run allowed by RHP Bryan Garcia, who hurled 3.2 innings of relief for Sugar Land.

Sugar Land Continues their series with the Express on Wednesday with a doubleheader. RHP Shawn Dubin (0-1, 6.27) is slated to start the first game against RHP James Marvel (1-1, 4.91) for a 4:30 pm first pitch. Game two is scheduled for 7:05 pm or 30 minutes after the completion of the first game, whichever is later. LHP Nick Allgeyer (0-1, 7.11) is scheduled to toe the slab for game two while the Express have not named a starter. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

