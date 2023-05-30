Salute to Armed Forces Night and Inspyral Circus Highlight Upcoming OKC Dodgers Series

May 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's Friday and OKC-based Inspyral Circus will perform Saturday during the Oklahoma City Dodgers' upcoming home series against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The series between the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League offers games nightly today through Saturday starting at 7:05 p.m. and concludes with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tonight's series opener falls on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

During Friday's Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's, Dodgers players and coaches will take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a camo Dodgers hat.

Recognition of military members will take place throughout the evening and fireworks will follow the game, presented by Casey's. Special commemorative gear, including the same on-field hats worn by the team, will be available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Col. Tom Giles, Vice Commander of the 72nd Air Base Wing, Tinker Air Force Base is scheduled to throw out the first pitch and address the crowd. A pregame flyover is scheduled to include Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft from the 71 Flight Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, piloted by members of the Eighth Flight Training Squadron and Fifth Flight Training Squadron at Vance AFB.

Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of a special All-You-Can-Eat offer Friday that includes all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person.

On Saturday, performances by OKC-based Inspyral Circus will take place throughout the night, featuring stilt walkers, aerial artists, hula hoopers, unicycle riders and fire performers. They will wow the crowd with their colorful costumes and athletic feats during and after Saturday's game.

Also on Saturday, youth baseball and softball teams in uniform will take the field for a pregame parade as part of Future Dodgers Night.

Following Sunday's 2:05 p.m. series finale between the Dodgers and Aces, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' home games through June are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2023

Salute to Armed Forces Night and Inspyral Circus Highlight Upcoming OKC Dodgers Series - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.